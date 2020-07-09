Metro & Crime

Court to Okorocha: You can’t stop your probe

Says: ‘Application is misconceived’

Spirited efforts by Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State to stop the probe into his administration has hit a brick wall.

Okorocha told the court to particularly stop the Justice Benjamin Iheka-chaired Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts but the Imo State High Court, presided over by Justice K. A. Ojiako dismissed the suit.

The former governor had in suit number HOW/235/2020, dragged Imo State Attorney General and members of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts to court.

Ruling on Okorocha’s prayer for an order, restraining the Judicial Commission from further proceedings until the substantive suit is heard and disposed of, Justice Ojiako said that to grant of this application as sought, will entail the stoppage of the entire proceedings of the panel.

His words: “The grant of this application will entail the stoppage of the Commission from its designated function, which is expensive and includes other persons, other than the plaintiff.

“It will thus be inequitable for the plaintiff to seek to stop the proceedings of the panel in its entirety and not as it relates to him alone.”

Justice Ojiako was also of the view that: “In so far as the terms of reference of the Commission go beyond the person of the applicant, he cannot, under the guise of this application, seek for prayers which will cover other persons, who are not parties to this action and have not complained against the respondents”, adding that “on this issue alone, this application is not grantable.”

