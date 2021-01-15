News

Court to rule on EFCC’s request to inspect seized money

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed February 17 to rule on the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, praying the Court to visit the Kano branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria and inspect the sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 seized from a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu. Yakubu is standing trial before the court over alleged Money Laundering.

The Prosecution alleged that the defendant received huge sums of money without going through a financial institution. At the resumed trial yesterday, the prosecution counsel, M.S Abubakar, prayed for an order of court to move to CBN Kano branch for the purpose of inspection of the sums of $9,772,800 and £74000 which are respective subjects of counts three and four of the charge.

Abubakar urged the court to grant the Locus in quo in the overall interest of justice However, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, who adopted his counter-affidavit and other processes, urged the court to dismiss the application by the prosecution. He argued that counts three and four can be effectively determined without a physical inspection of the cash sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000. Yakubu was arraigned on March 16, 2017, on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering offences and was among others, accused of failing to make full disclosure of assets, receiving cash without going through a financial institution.

