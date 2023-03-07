2023 Elections Top Stories

Court To Rule On Peter Obi, INEC’s BVAS Case On Wednesday

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Court of Appeal in Abuja will on Wednesday, March 8 rule on the application filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be allowed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the just concluded presidential election.

After the three-man panel of the court had listened to the parties, Justice Joseph Ikyegh adjourned ruling on the matter filed by the Labour Party (LP), and its candidate, Peter Obi, to be allowed to conduct a physical inspection of all the BVAS that was used for the poll till Wednesday.

Obi and LP, through their team of lawyers led by Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, said the essence of the application was to enable them to extract data embedded in the BVAS, “which represent the actual results from Polling Units.”

They equally applied to obtain the Certified True Copy of all the data in the BVAS, adding that if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of the case.

“My lords, this is to ensure that the evidence is preserved before the BVAS are reconfigured by INEC. This is because if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of the case,” Ikpeazu, SAN, added.

However, INEC, through its team of lawyers comprising four Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN led by Mr Tanimu Inuwa, urged the court to refuse the application.

INEC insisted that granting the request by Obi and LP would affect its preparations for the impending governorship and state assembly elections.

The electoral umpire told the court that there are about 176, 000 BVAS that were deployed to polling units during the presidential election.

“Each polling unit has its own particular BVAS machine which we need to configure for the forthcoming elections.

“It will be very difficult for us, within the period, to reconfigure the 176, 000 BVAS.

“We have already stated in our affidavit that no information in the BVAS will be lost as we will transfer all the data in the BVAS to our backend server

“We need the BVAS configured. So, granting this application will be a clog in the process and may delay the conduct of the elections,” INEC’s lawyer, Inuwa, SAN, pleaded.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

