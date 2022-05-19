Court turns down Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

…strikes out FG’s amended charge …adjourns till May

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday turned down the bail application filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charges the Federal Government preferred against him. Justice Binta Nyako held that Kanu must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail that was given to him before he could enjoy another favourable discretion from the court. “Until the issue of absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached, is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature and it is refused.

“However, the defendant is at liberty to refile the application,” Justice Nyako said. The court further said Kanu’s trial since 2015 suffered setbacks owing to over 19 interlocutory applications filed in the matter. Justice Nyako implored the parties to allow the case to proceed to trial to enable the charge to be determined, one way or the other. Kanu in his application pursuant to Sections 6(6) and 36(5) and (6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Sections 161, 162, 163 and 165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA 2015 prayed the court to release him on bail pending by determination of the charge against him.

He also prayed the court to order the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce his medical report. Kanu told the court that he was severely tortured for eight days in Kenya before he was repatriated to Nigeria for continuation of his trial. Insisting that the DSS lacks the necessary medical facility to cater for his health needs, Kanu told the court that he was confined to solitary confinement where he alleged that he was daily exposed to mental torture. The IPOB leader told the court that he has “credible and reliable sureties”, pledging that he would not commit any offence while on bail.

He further drew the attention of the court to the fact that he was previously released on bail on health grounds. However, the Federal Government urged the court to refuse the bail application, insisting that Kanu, having realized the gravity of the case against him, would run away from the country and not make himself available for trial. Meanwhile, the court has struck out the six amended charges filed by the Federal Government against Kanu.

The court struck out the charges after being withdrawn by the prosecution counsel, Mr. K. E. Kaswe. Kaswe withdrew the charges after Kanu’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), accused the government of deliberately frustrating the speedy determination of the case. Ozekhome said the amended charges were served on him barely 48 hours to the court proceed ing. He said the government introduced fresh issues in the amended charges, including additional documents and proof of evidence that was not originally attached to the case. He, therefore, said it was wrong for the prosecution to insist on proceeding with trial, without firstly re-arraigning the defendant. The court consequently struck out the charges and adjourned till May 26.

