Court unfreezes 20 #EndSARS promoters’ accounts

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, vacated an order it made on November 4, 2020, which directed banks to freeze accounts that were linked to 20 alleged promoters of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation last year. The court, in a ruling by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, ordered all the commercial banks affected by the order, to “immediately” unfreeze the accounts, even as it struck out the suit that was filed against the alleged #EndSARS promoters by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and its governor, Godwin Emiefele.

The order came after all the parties notified the court that they had resolved to amicably settle the matter by withdrawing all the processes they earlier filed with respect to the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1384/2020. While the CBN and its governor were represented by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), all the persons affected by the freezing order were represented by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN). The lawyers told the court at the resumed proceedings in the matter yesterday that their decision to withdraw all the processes in the suit was to allow the reconciliation process that is ongoing before various panels of enquiry on police brutality across the country, to progress unhindered.

After he had listened to the parties, Justice Mohammed accordingly struck out the suit. Earlier at the resumed hearing yesterday, Aondoaka told the court that he was served with a motion by Falana earlier in the day and that he had also filed another motion ex-parte on Tuesday, seeking for the extension of the freezing order.

The lawyer, who noted that the avirements made by the defence counsel in some paragraphs of their motion were very contentious, said if he did not file a counter affidavit, it would be deemed that the CBN had admitted all the submissions.

He, however, said that if Falana agreed with him to withdraw the suit and embrace the Federal Government’s reconciliation move, there would be no need for him to respond to the motion served on him and for the request for extension of time.

“This matter involves young people and we do not want to prolong the matter today. “If my colleague is ready to discard all the processes, I will be ready to withdraw my motion for extension. “But if he wants to go ahead to argue the motion, I will have to file a counter application.

“This is so because the government has set up a reconciliation panel to look into this and the need to settle the matter,” he said. He told the court that he had discussed the development with the defence counsel. Responding, Falana confirmed that he had a discussion with Aondoaka on the way forward in the matter. “As he (Aondoaka) has observed, the order exparte made by this court expired on February 4. “Our motion to have the order quashed has been overtaken by events since it has expired,” he said. Falana, therefore, sought for the withdrawal of all the processes filed in the matter. “We, therefore, pray the court to allow us withdraw the same motion, and that will also affect all other processes filed in this matter.

“I also confirmed that Judicial Commissions of Enquiry are ongoing on police brutality which spurred the #EndSARS protest last year,” he said. Aondoaka, who told the court that the CBN had di-rected him in the spirit of reconciliation to withdraw the motion for the extension order, assured that he would communicate the court order to the affected banks once he received it. New Telegraph recalled that the court had, on the strength of an ex-parte application that was brought before it by the CBN and its governor, ordered banks to freeze accounts of the alleged promoters of the #EndSARS protests for a total period of 180 days. The court said the order was to allow the CBN to conclude its investigation into an allegation that the accounts were used to finance terrorism.

The 20 persons listed as Defendants in the suit were Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Gatefield Nigeria Limited, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye and Adegoke Emmanuel Others are Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mulu Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Jacob, Victor Solomon, and Idunu Williams. Meanwhile, the Defendants, in an application they filed to set aside the order, maintained that they were denied fair hearing by the court.

They accused the CBN of not only lying to the court when it painted them as suspected terrorists, but also engaging in gross abuse of the judicial process. The Defendants contended that the freezing order the court issued against them was “anchored on misrepresentation of material facts and based on suppression of material facts” by the CBN. Listing 13 grounds the court should consider and unfreeze their accounts, they argued that the ex-parte order the court granted to the apex bank only validated an illegal act.

