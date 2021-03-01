Court upholds Abiru’s election as Lagos East Senator

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Monday upheld the election of Adetokunbo Abiru as the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

This was sequel to the dismissal of a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to void Abiru’s candidacy.

The judge, in a five-hour judgement on Monday, upheld the argument canvassed by Abiru’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), that the PDP’s case was statute barred.

Justice Obiozor also disagreed with the PDP’s arguments made through its lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot transfer a voter’s registration details.

In his judgement, the judge agreed with Pinheiro’s contention that part of the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs were statute barred having not been brought within 14 days of the accrual of the cause of action as contemplated under Section 285 of the Constitution. Consequently, reliefs 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11 were struck out.

Justice Obiozor also considered two motions filed by the silk on behalf of Abiru as well as the one filed by APC’s lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), which sought to strike out new facts that the plaintiffs attempted to introduce via further affidavit.

In his judgement, the judge agreed with Pinheiro and Owonikoko’s submissions and struck out the new facts sought to be introduced by the plaintiff’s lawyer as being statute barred.

