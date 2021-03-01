Metro & Crime

Court upholds Abiru’s election as Lagos East Senator

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Monday upheld the election of Adetokunbo Abiru as the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

 

This was sequel to the dismissal of a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to void Abiru’s candidacy.

 

The judge, in a five-hour judgement on Monday, upheld the argument canvassed by Abiru’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), that the PDP’s case was statute barred.

 

Justice Obiozor also disagreed with the PDP’s arguments made through its lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot transfer a voter’s registration details.

In his judgement, the judge agreed with Pinheiro’s contention that part of the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs were statute barred having not been brought within 14 days of the accrual of the cause of action as contemplated under Section 285 of the Constitution. Consequently, reliefs 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11 were struck out.

 

Justice Obiozor also considered two motions filed by the silk on behalf of Abiru as well as the one filed by APC’s lawyer, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), which sought to strike out new facts that the plaintiffs attempted to introduce via further affidavit.

 

In his judgement, the judge agreed with Pinheiro and Owonikoko’s submissions  and struck out the new facts sought to be introduced by the plaintiff’s lawyer as being statute barred.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC: We arrested 19 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and other related criminal activities at a guest house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja. Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the […]
Metro & Crime

Suspect: We kidnapped our Chinese boss for short paying, sacking us

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 34-year-old vulcaniser, Jayeola Adelekan, working with Xinxin Energy Limited, located at the Odogbolu area of Ogun State, has revealed that he and six other men organised the abduction of his 65-yearold Chinese boss because he was fond of short paying and sacking Nigerians. Adelekan was arrested along with six others, identified as Adetayo Adeniran, […]
Metro & Crime

Wike urges A’Ibom to settle N2bn owed Estate Surveyors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The National President and Chairman of Council of Nigerian Estate surveyors and valuers, Sir (Chief) Emma Okas Wike, who was on a working visit to Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to Governor Udom Emmanuel to intervene in the raging crisis between his government and members of his association in the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica