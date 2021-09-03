Court upholds APC ward congress in Akwa Ibom

A high court sitting in Itu Judicial Division of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday upheld the outcome of the ward congress held on July 31, 2021 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 329 wards of the state. The court in its ruling on Suit no HIT/28/2021 brought before Hon. Justice Ntong F. Ntong by the Claimants/Applicants (Uwakmfon Idara Dan, Emmanuel Sunday Nnah and others) on behalf of themselves and all elected candidates as Ward Executives of All Progressives Congress at the ward congress held across all the wards of Akwa Ibom State on July 31, 2021 against the defendants/respondents (National Chairman Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC and five others) upheld the election pending the outcome of the suit brought before the court by Obong Imo Akpan, the counsel to the claimants/ applicants.
