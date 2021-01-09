Court upholds judgement in Ekiti, sentences man to death by hanging

An Appeal Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Friday upheld the judgement of a High Court in the state, which had earlier sentenced one Sunday Jimoh to life imprisonment. Jimoh was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Dayo Ogunmoye of the State High Court on December 30, 2017. The convict was said to have committed the crime at Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state. The convict, dissatisfied with the judgement of the high court, approached the Appellate Court, seeking to upturn the decision of the trial court.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Julius Ajibare, who led the prosecution team, argued that the case lacked merit. The judge, Justice Obi Elechiu, however sentenced him to death by hanging. “Having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsel, the court of appeal upholds the judgement of the lower court and dismisses the convict’s appeal for lack of merit,’’ the judge stated.

