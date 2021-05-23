News

Court upholds right of states, Police to enforce anti-open grazing laws

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the right of Nigerian states to enact anti-grazing legislation in their jurisdictions.
This stance weakens that of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who previously stated that such a ban is illegal and violates the nation’s laws on freedom of movement.
This was made clear by the court’s rejection of a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to enforce the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law of 2017.
The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case in her decision delivered during virtual proceedings.
The judge, in the judgement, also said the enforcement of the anti-grazing law having been validly passed by the Benue House of Assembly, for instance, “lies with the state government”.
In dismissing the suit, the judge stated that the matter is not justiciable, implying that a court of law cannot rule on it.
She said: “It’s matter of misconduct not triable by court”.
“In my view, the courts do not have the jurisdiction to entertain any suit bordering on compliance with the oath of office of the president for the reason that it is not justiciable.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Coalition to commence #Bringbackourboys protests in Katsina

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) yesterday said it has concluded arrangements for the commencement of protests against the kidnapping of school boys in Katsina State. The coalition said the protest, which they intended to take to President Muhammadu Buhari’s home country of Daura, was to compel the government to take action that would lead […]
News

Revenue boost: Kwara Customs generates N2.7bn in Q3

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Area Command, generated a total sum of N2.7 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government between July and September.   Recall that this year’s revenue target for the com- mand was put at a little above N8 billion, out of which the command has so far raked […]
News

Gee Bryant on learning, hustle and finding meaning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As businesses have shifted online, the pace has become nothing short of breakneck. Companies are up and running 24/7, and even those who don’t have online stores still need to establish an online presence. Digital marketer, business mogul and fitness guru, Gee Bryant is an authority in providing fitness transformations with online advancements, and according […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica