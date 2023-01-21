News Top Stories

Court vacates forfeiture order on Ekweremadu’s 40 houses

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday vacated an order for interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties granted against the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, vacated the order following a discovery that the Forfeiture Order was fraudulently obtained by the Federal Government against the properties. The Judge, while lifting the order held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which obtained the order on behalf of the Federal Government concealed information that led to granting it.

Specifically, Justice Ekwo said that the EFCC, which was fully aware that Ekweremadu was in custody in the United Kingdom, failed to make vital information available to the court. With his detention in London, the Judge agreed with counsel to Ekweremadu, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, that there was no way the former Deputy Senate’s President would be opportuned to defend his ownership of the disputed properties.

Justice Ekwo had on November 4, 2022 issued the interim Forfeiture Order in favour of the Federal Government following an ex-parte application brought before him by EFCC. The Judge specifically directed that anybody who had interest in the forfeited properties should indicate within 14 days of the publication of the order from the court. The former Deputy Senate President and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over an alleged organ harvest.

 

