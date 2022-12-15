News Top Stories

Court vacates IGP’s conviction for contempt

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday vacated its November 29, 2022 order committing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba to prison for contempt. Justice Bolaji Olajuwon held that there was evidence before her court that the IGP substantially complied with the court’s earlier order directing the reinstatement of Patrick Okoli compulsorily retired as a police officer. The court further held that in view of the development, the application by the IGP, seeking the vacation of the committal order, “is worthy of sympathetic consideration.”

“In view of the substantial compliance with the order of the court and the assurance of ensuring full compliance, the order commuting the applicant, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, is hereby set aside,” the court held. Justice Olajuwon in the November 29 ruling convicted Baba and sentenced him to a three-month jail term for failing to obey the October 21, 2011 judgment of the Federal High Court reinstating Okoli.

 

Our Reporters

