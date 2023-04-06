Court vacates interim orders against Seplat Energy CEO

Seplat Energy announced yesterday that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has vacated the ex-parte interim orders against Seplat, its CEO and Board Chairman, including the orders that restrained the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, from participating in the running of the company.

The case has been adjourned to May 16, 2023, to continue the hearing. The interim orders were in relation to a court petition filed by five persons who claimed to be minority shareholders of the company, collectively holding 161 units of shares. In a statement authorised by the Independent Chairman, on behalf of the entire Board of Seplat Energy PLC, Mr. Basil Omiyi, the company maintained that the petition lacks proper basis and is premised on false allegations. Seplat Energy remains confident that the judicial process will address the circumstances appropriately. The company continues to engage with the Ministry of Interior. This announcement is made further to the company’s announcement of March 10, 2023 and pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).

