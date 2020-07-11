News

Court vacates order restraining FG from withdrawing oil field licenses

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has vacated the order restraining the Federal Government from withholding licenses of 10 Marginal oil field operators. The judge vacated the order yesterday while delivering ruling in a motion filed by the Ministry of Petroleum and a Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engineer Auwaul Sarki. In vacating the restraining order, Justice Aneke agreed with the Ministry of Petroleum and Sarki that they were not properly served with the court’s process by the oil field operators.

“The Marginal Oil field operators failed to comply with the court’s order which directed then to serve all the processes on the respondents’ addresses. This is contrary to the rules of admissibility”, the judge held. Justice Aneke further held that the Practice Direction which the applicants relied on for the service of the processes ought to complement the court’s rule but cannot supersede it.

The judge consequently set aside the restraining order against the respondents and ordered the proper service of the process on them. Afterwards, lawyer representing the oil field operators, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), pleaded with the court to direct the respondents’ lawyers to accept the service of the processes on behalf of their clients. He also urged the court to make an order directing the respondent’s not to tamper with the subject matter in the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

