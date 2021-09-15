Court vacates order stopping suspension of Secondus as PDP chair

A Kebbi State High Court in Birnin Kebbi has set aside the ex-parte order it granted to stay the suspension of Uche Secondus as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Chief Register of the court, Hussain Abdullah, said yesterday that Justice Nusirat Umar, who presided over the case, also struck out the motion on notice and substantive suit, saying that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter. Justice Umar on August 26, granted an order of interim injunction staying the suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice. The judge granted him leave to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of National Chairman of the PDP pending the hearing and determination of the matter.
