Court verdict:  Cleric charges youths to remain upright, confident

An Abuja-based cleric and General Superintendent of Renewal of Grace Ministry International, Pastor Yohanna Paul has charged Nigerian youths to imbibe uprightness as a way of life in whatever vocation they choose.

Pastor Paul, who dropped the wise counsel in Awka on Friday afternoon in a lecture titled: “Crypto Currency, Youths and the Emerging Cashless World”, noted that living a sincere and confident lifestyle leaves one without any fear or apprehension in life whatsoever.

The gathering, which was put together by members of The Emerging Markets Association of Nigeria (TEMAN), urged youths to get busy with their brains and hands, especially now the economy of Nigeria was comatose.

The cleric commended friends of the famous Awka-based Crypto currency czar, Messrs Linus Williams Odinaka Ifejika, popularly known as B-Lord for standing up for his right and engaging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in court for his wrongful arrest, unnecessary detention and falsely accusing him of engaging in unwholesome transactions and internet fraud.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Chris Udeka praised High Chief Law Ugwunna,V. I. C Okeke Esq, K. C. UmeOkafor Esq, I. A. Maikaho Esq, K. C. Nwokoro and O. H. Hammed Esq for diligent and efficient legal representation on the matter.

He urged youths to see crypto currency business/trading as a genuine line of business for interested persons, particularly now that the government and Central Bank of Nigeria have published the official enabling guidelines.

B-Lord had consequent upon his wrongful, unwarranted arrest, embarrassing parading before the world, and seizure of some of his exotic choice cars on August 31, 2020 on alleged internet fraud floored the Commission at the Federal High Court, Enugu Division.

A Calabar, Cross River State-based Bitcoin trader-Henry Umoren admitted that he was among the lot stakeholders who strongly doubted that anything good would come out of the litigation back in 2021. But here we are, after about 20 months legal fireworks, B-Lord has triumphed.

It was also learnt that the court verdict threw the Crypto currency traders all over the nation into frenzy as B-Lord’s Instagram followership has recorded sudden jump to over 1.8 million since the positive verdict, garnering over 90, 000 views within hours and his page flooded with expressions of joy, happiness and felicitation.

