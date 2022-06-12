Metro & Crime

Court verdict:  Cleric charges youths to remain upright, confident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

An Abuja-based cleric and General Superintendent of Renewal of Grace Ministry International, Pastor Yohanna Paul has charged Nigerian youths to imbibe uprightness as a way of life in whatever vocation they choose.

Pastor Paul, who dropped the wise counsel in Awka on Friday afternoon in a lecture titled: “Crypto Currency, Youths and the Emerging Cashless World”, noted that living a sincere and confident lifestyle leaves one without any fear or apprehension in life whatsoever.

The gathering, which was put together by members of The Emerging Markets Association of Nigeria (TEMAN), urged youths to get busy with their brains and hands, especially now the economy of Nigeria was comatose.

The cleric commended friends of the famous Awka-based Crypto currency czar, Messrs Linus Williams Odinaka Ifejika, popularly known as B-Lord for standing up for his right and engaging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in court for his wrongful arrest, unnecessary detention and falsely accusing him of engaging in unwholesome transactions and internet fraud.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Chris Udeka praised High Chief Law Ugwunna,V. I. C Okeke Esq, K. C. UmeOkafor Esq, I. A. Maikaho Esq, K. C. Nwokoro and O. H. Hammed Esq for diligent and efficient legal representation on  the matter.

He urged youths to see crypto currency business/trading as a genuine line of business for interested persons, particularly now that the government and Central Bank of Nigeria have published the official enabling guidelines.

B-Lord had consequent upon his wrongful, unwarranted arrest, embarrassing parading before the world, and seizure of some of his exotic choice cars on August 31, 2020 on alleged internet fraud floored the Commission at the Federal High Court, Enugu Division.

A Calabar, Cross River State-based Bitcoin trader-Henry Umoren admitted that he was among the lot stakeholders who strongly doubted that anything good would come out of the litigation back in 2021. But here we are, after about 20 months legal fireworks, B-Lord has triumphed.

It was also learnt that the court verdict threw the Crypto currency traders all over the nation into frenzy as B-Lord’s Instagram followership has recorded sudden jump to over 1.8 million since the positive verdict, garnering over 90, 000 views within hours and his page flooded with expressions of joy, happiness and felicitation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger: Gunmen kill district head, nine others, abduct 24

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

●It’s like war situation, says gov Bandits yesterday invaded some communities in Niger State and killed nine people. The invaders also abducted 24 others in the attacks which lasted over two hours. Five of those killed were said to be local vigilantes while the others were young boys who supported the vigilantes. Governor Abubakar Sani […]
Metro & Crime

Phone dealer abducted by gunmen in Offa regains freedom

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Lukman Ibrahim, who was abducted by gunmen in Offa, Kwara State, on Saturday night, has regained his freedom. Family sources, corroborated by the police, said that the phone dealer was released by his abductors on Tuesday evening at about 7.30 pm after the payment of ransom. The source said: “Lukman was picked up at about […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap ex-NBC Director, daughter

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a former director of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ahmed Abdulkadir Bakori and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila Ahmad, in Katsina State.   A former colleague of the ace broadcaster, said the assailants, riding on motorbikes invaded his house in Bakori few minutes to 9pm.   The source, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica