Court Verdict: PDP names Igariwey, Udeogu as Ebonyi gov, deputy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A Comment(0)

Asks INEC to conduct by-elections in 17 constituencies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a serving member of the House of Representatives, Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement to David Umahi as Ebonyi State Governor while Mr Fred Udeogu will replace Kelechi Igwe as deputy governor.

Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, as well as 17 members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly were yesterday sacked by an Abuja Federal High Court for defecting from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the total number of 393, 042 votes Governor Umahi secured during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi State belonged to the PDP and could not be legally transferred to the APC.

 

“There is no constitutional provision that made the ballot transferrable from one party to the other,” Justice Ekwo stated.

 

The judge ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately receive from the PDP names of persons to replace Umahi and his deputy or, in the alternative, conduct fresh gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State in line with section 177(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, at a press conference yesterday, said the submission of Igariwey and Udeogu’s names were in compliance with the court order.

 

Ayu, who described the judgement as a landmark, called on INEC to issue certificates of return to Igariwey and Udeogu, in “pursuant to the court order.” “Furthermore, we call on the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State to immediately swear them in as soon as INEC issues the requisite certificates of return.

 

“And, lastly, we call on INEC to immediately withdraw the certificates of return from the 17 lawmakers and commence the process of conducting byelections to replace them.”

 

The PDP National Chairman stated that the court “ruling will bring order in the political space and check the issue of political rascality and stolen mandates. The judiciary is, indeed, the backbone of this democracy.”

 

He singled out Justice Ekwo for special recognition, “particularly for being courageous and forthright in going for the substance of the law rather than the technicalities.”

 

Ayu said that the PDP is determined to reclaim its stolen mandates; that made the party to sue Umahi, his deputy, and the lawmakers in court and joined both the APC and INEC in the suit.

 

“We had prayed the court to declare that by defecting from the PDP, on whose platform they were sponsored and elected, Umahi, Igwe and the 17 lawmakers had resigned or deemed to have resigned from office on the day of their defections.

 

“And Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, gave the PDP and democracy justice today,” he stated.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

