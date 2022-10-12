Metro & Crime Top Stories

Court Video Confession: How I killed Ataga all by myself – Chidinma

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has watched the chilling footage of Chidinma Ojukwu confessing to stabbing to death the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Michael Ataga, all by herself. It also viewed the grim footage of Ataga’s lifeless body recorded shortly after he was found in a Lagos serviced apartment.

Recall that Ojukwu, a 300-level, Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is the prime suspect in Ataga’s murder. She is standing trial for the alleged offence alongside her sister and third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, and Adedapo Quadri. They have been on trial since October 12, 2021, when they were arraigned at the high court before Justice Yetunde Adesanya. According to the Lagos State Government, which is prosecuting them, the alleged murder took place on June 15, 2021, at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

At the resumption of proceedings, the prosecution played the video recording from a Compact Disc (CD) on a large screen in the courtroom. It showed Ataga lying on the floor facing up with his hands spread open wearing a white singlet and boxers stained with blood. His head was close to the wall and there was blood on the floor on his right-hand side. There were also large blood stains on the floor and the pillow and duvet cover.

The video also showed Ojukwu narrating how she killed Ataga during interrogation by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olusegun Bamidele, from the Intelligence and Tactical Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba. The defendant said she met Ataga through a friend and they started speaking to eachotherandthatonJune13, 2021, he asked her to look for a placeforthemtostay, soshegot theshort-letapartmentwhere theyate, drank, tookdrugsand where he was killed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Church usher commits suicide over defilement allegation

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A worker at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) aka Freedom Hall Parish, Mr. Henry Jegbe, has reportedly committed suicide after he was accused of defiling a minor at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State. Jegbe, popularly known as ‘Pastor’, owing to his dedication to spiritual activities, reportedly took his […]
News Top Stories

2023: CAN rejects Christian/Christian, Muslim/Muslim ticket

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned parties against either a Christian/ Christian ticket or Muslim/ Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll. CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, who spoke at a meeting with the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday in Abuja, said such a development could cause problems for the country. […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single-day record with 1,867 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  With almost 2,000 new cases on Friday, Nigeria hit a new record on its daily count of coronavirus infections. A total of 1,867 new cases were confirmed in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 15, 2021. The new figure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica