Court Video Confession: How I killed Ataga all by myself – Chidinma

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has watched the chilling footage of Chidinma Ojukwu confessing to stabbing to death the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Michael Ataga, all by herself. It also viewed the grim footage of Ataga’s lifeless body recorded shortly after he was found in a Lagos serviced apartment.

Recall that Ojukwu, a 300-level, Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is the prime suspect in Ataga’s murder. She is standing trial for the alleged offence alongside her sister and third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, and Adedapo Quadri. They have been on trial since October 12, 2021, when they were arraigned at the high court before Justice Yetunde Adesanya. According to the Lagos State Government, which is prosecuting them, the alleged murder took place on June 15, 2021, at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

At the resumption of proceedings, the prosecution played the video recording from a Compact Disc (CD) on a large screen in the courtroom. It showed Ataga lying on the floor facing up with his hands spread open wearing a white singlet and boxers stained with blood. His head was close to the wall and there was blood on the floor on his right-hand side. There were also large blood stains on the floor and the pillow and duvet cover.

The video also showed Ojukwu narrating how she killed Ataga during interrogation by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olusegun Bamidele, from the Intelligence and Tactical Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba. The defendant said she met Ataga through a friend and they started speaking to eachotherandthatonJune13, 2021, he asked her to look for a placeforthemtostay, soshegot theshort-letapartmentwhere theyate, drank, tookdrugsand where he was killed.

