Court voids Ebonyi cybercrimes law

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday declared the controversial Ebonyi Cybercrimes Law No 12 of 2021, unconstitutional, null and void. The court’s ruling followed a suit by one Pascal Etu, who dragged Governor Dave Umahi to court over the law. The Ebonyi State government had in September 2021 enacted the law in controversial circumstances. Apart from the House of Assembly members, no journalist in the state was present when the law was enacted even as there was no proof of the law going through public hearing before being passed.

It was also quickly and secretly accented to by Governor Umahi almost immediately. The public only became aware of the existence of the law when in October, a social critic, Godfrey Chikwere, was arrested by the police for allegedly flouting some sections of the law. The police were about to charge him to court when he suddenly slumped and was rushed to the hospital.

Earlier this year, Etu was arrested for allegedly flouting the law, so also was the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chika Nwoba. Both were remanded in prison by the state Magistrate’s Court pending the determination of the allegations against them. Nwoba was later granted bail by the court, following the outcry and condemnations that greeted his arrest. But Etu was not so lucky as he is still in prison custody till date with his matter suffering several adjournments.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...