Metro & Crime

Court voids restriction of estate residents’ movement

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Lagos State High Court, sitting in Ikeja, has nullified a movement restriction order placed on homeowners in Pearl Garden Estate at Sangotedo in Eti-Osan Local Government Area of the state by CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Company Limited.

The trial judge, Mufutau Olokoba, declared the restriction illegal while delivering verdict in the suit filed by some of the homeowners against CMB (property and the estate management agents) and the Oyetubo Jokotade Estate Resource Limited (previous landowners).

The claimants, Messrs Francis Adesuyi, Felix Obiakor, Martin Ajayi-Obe and Peter Afenotan filed the N100 million suit in February 9, 2015 on behalf of themselves and other estate residents against the property developers.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Olokoba observed that the property developers trampled on the claimants’ rights by restricting their movement in and out of the estate.

He also declared as null and void an estate charge of N35,000 imposed by the second defendant on the claimants.

The judge, however, refused to cede the claimants’ requests, which demanded the defendants to pay them the sum of N100 million in damages. Instead, he ordered the defendants to bear the cost of the action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi killings: Things are falling apart, says Reps member

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Recent killings in Ebonyi State, the attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the prevailing killings across the country are ominous signs that things are falling apart in Nigeria. The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who said this yesterday, warned that the country […]
Metro & Crime

Police, soldiers, youths reclaim Abakaliki from hoodlums

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…Banks, schools, shops, filling stations shut as fuel hits N400/litre Soldiers, policemen, members of the Ebonyi State vigilante group, known as Neighbourhood Security Watch(NSW), and a youth group identified as Akubaraoha Youth Assembly, Thursday took control of Abakaliki, the capital city, to ensure hoodlums stop further destruction of public properties in the metropolis. This is […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo guber: Pressure mounts on Appeal Panel to shift judgement

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

… Minister, NE gov, Miyetti Allah allegedly fingered With the Appeal Court, Akure Division set to deliver its judgment in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, there is indication that pressure is mounting for the judgment to be postponed. The Appeal Panel had two weeks ago reserved judgement in the appeal brought […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica