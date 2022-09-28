Courts convict 66 Internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Three Oyo State High Courts sitting in Ibadan have convicted and sentenced 66, Internet fraudsters to various jail terms, ranging from two weeks, four months, and six months of community service, to ten months imprisonment. The convicts, according to the press release issued and made available to New Telegraph by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, were arraigned and prosecuted by Justices Olusola Adetujoye, Bayo Taiwo and Ladiran Akintola on separate one- count bordering on cybercrimes, between Monday, September 5, 2022 and Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

According to the anti-graft agency, all the suspects had pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to them individually. Consequently, prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran, Chidebere Okoli, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Modupe Akunkoye, Mohammed Galadanchi, Mabas Mabur, Abdulrasheed Suleman and Samsudeen Bashir, prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. Aside the various jail terms, the courts also ordered that they restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government. All the convicts began their journey to the Correctional Centre when they were arrested by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, for diverse Internet-related offences. They were subsequently prosecuted and convicted.

