Court’s order legitimizing hijab still subsists – Osun Govt

Osun State government has warned public schools against violating the order of court that legalized use of hijab for female Muslim students in the state, insisting that the order was still in force. Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, in a circular released yesterday, noted that the issue of hijab had been settled by the court as any violation would be contempt of court.

She said the hijab, which must be uniformed colour and medium size, would be allowed in all public schools in the state. Olaniyan also warned that the hijab should not be made compulsory for any student, especially non- Muslim students.

The circular reads: “In addition to the existing rules and regulations earlier forwarded to you, and for the sake of emphasis, all schools in the state shall operate in such a manner as to promote the secular nature of the state.

“The use of moderate/ medium sized hijab by female Muslim Students not below the navel shall be allowed in all public schools with a condition that it shall not be made compulsory for any student especially for non-Muslims in such schools. A uniformed color of the school uniform shall be chosen by the school authorities. “Please be reminded that the issue of hijab is stemmed out of judicial decisions and any contravention shall be termed as contempt of court as the court decision has been gazetted by the state government.”

