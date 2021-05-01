Sports

Coutinho set to join Iwobi at Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is set to become teammates with Alex Iwobi as the Brazilian will join Everton this summer in a £35 million deal.
Everton are so confident of the playmaker returning to Merseyside, they are already house-hunting for him.
Boss Carlo Ancelotti wants Coutinho to form a South American dream team with Colombian James Rodriguez.
The 28-year-old has had a miserable time since leaving Anfield for Spain for £145m.Barca tried to sell him 18 months later but he ended up on loan at Bayern Munich.
He won the treble in Germany but was hit by injuries that cost him a permanent move to the Bundesliga.
He then made 14 appearances on his return to the Nou Camp, but has not played since late December thanks to a knee injury.
He had surgery at the start of this month and will not play again this season. Everton want to be sure he has recovered fully before committing, but a deal is thought to have been agreed on paper.
The prognosis is said to be excellent and plans are well underway to welcome Coutinho, his wife Aine and their three children.
Liverpool fans will have mixed feelings that their arch rivals have pounced for ‘the Little Magician’.
Barca are keen to offload him, even for a cut–price fee. He was linked with a return to Anfield but, instead, if he recovers the form that made him a huge hit there, he could come back to haunt the Reds.
The Everton move shows the ambition of Ancelotti and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. The Italian manager is determined to turn Everton into regular participants in the Champions League. The capture of Coutinho would be a big step forward in that aim.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: PSG deserved victory, admits Leipzig’s manager

Posted on Author Reporter

  Julian Nagelsmann conceded Paris Saint-Germain deserved to progress to the final of the Champions League and highlighted key errors made by his RB Leipzig side in a 3-0 semi-final defeat. The Bundesliga side’s surprise bid for a place in the final fell at the last hurdle after Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat […]
Sports

Osimhen: Pride of a nation

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

These are very good and interesting times for Nigerian players as some of them are gradually standing up to be counted in their respective clubs. I recall the exploits of the Super Eagles’ golden generation in the 90s. They were a delight to watch and it was no surprise the country was rated number 5 […]
Sports

Wike’s infrastructural facilities, big boost to sports – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Barr Boma Iyaye says the numerous road and land reclamation projects being executed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are enablers of sports development, promotion and organisation. According to him, with the projects spread across the local government areas, the state is in a position to seamlessly host national and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica