Coutinho wants Premier League return – agent

Barcelona-owned Philippe Coutinho is keen on a return to the Premier League, his agent, Kia Joorabchian has claimed, with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham all reported to have an interest.
The Brazil international is currently on loan with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who will face Coutinho’s parent club in the quarter finals of the Champions League on Friday, but the German side will not endeavour to make his move permanent.
As a result, the former Liverpool favourite finds himself in transfer limbo, with those at Camp Nou seemingly having no plans to give the 28-year-old a second chance to endear himself to the club after failing to impress in a Blaugrana shirt.
While Joorabchian insists his client would relish the chance to turn out for one of England’s top clubs again, he admitted that the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic could ultimately see him back in the Barca squad next season.
“At the moment, with Coutinho, he is so focused on getting through the next stage of the Champions League,” Joorabchian told talkSPORT. “He’s got a massive game – the club that owns him against the club he is playing for. So he is in a massive situation at the moment.
“He is going to play Barcelona, he is looking forward to it. He is looking forward to winning the Champions League. I think Bayern have a side that has the potential to be there, definitely a potential to be there.
“I think after the Champions League is finished, and whatever happens, then we will sit down. I have even spoken to him about it actually. It could be that Barcelona is the ultimate destination.
“He loves the Premier League, he wants to come to the Premier League, but finances and the numbers and the situation of Covid-19 are all going to play a big part, because he is a big player with big numbers.”
Joorabchian also confirmed that another of his clients, former Chelsea attacker Willian, has found a new club – widely regarded to be Arsenal – and that the 32-year-old will soon reveal the outfit with which he will spend the next chapter of his career.

