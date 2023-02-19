Faith

Covering your father’s nakedness

“Naked fathers and peeping sons” is the title of a message a man of God once told me he preached. He did not tell me much about the content but it was about Noah’s son, Ham who advertised his father’s nakedness to his brothers.

Genesis 9:23, tells us that the brothers who were wiser brought a garment and covered their father’s nakedness. Ham who saw the father’s nakedness, decided to spread it to others. All he ought to have done was to cover up the nakedness without letting others know. Absalom‘s action was an open disgrace to his father David.

 

As a child or ward, do not be involved in exposing your father, mother or guardians  nakedness. Do not use your mouth to tell others how bad, or wicked your father, mother or guardian is. Do not turn every little happening that shows up as his weakness into news to be broadcast to everyone.

Be like the two sons of Noah, who decided not to focus on their father’s nakedness, but decided to cover the shame without telling others about it.

See yourself as the covering God has put in your parent’s life to cover any act of nakedness or shame. Deliberately make yourself a protector, covering the nakedness of your parents. Love you

 

