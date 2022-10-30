News Top Stories

Covert operations, surveillance ongoing in abuja before alert –Security Sources

There are strong indications of heightened covert operations going on in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs, by military and other security agencies.

Highly-placed military sources, who spoke in confidence with Sunday Telegraph, said the intelligence-driven operations are partly occasioned by the presence of suspected terrorists in some locations in the FCT.

Recall that the United States (US) embassy in Abuja had, last Sunday, issued a security advisory on possible terrorist attacks in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Promptly, the Department of State Services (DSS), issued a terse statement, urging members of the public to be calm, and vigilant.

The foremost domestic intelligence agency further assured Nigerians that it was collaborating with other security and law enforcement agencies, to guarantee national security and safety.

Speaking on the general security situation in Abuja and contiguous locations, in relation to the alert by the US, one of the sources said: “The truth of the matter is that security operatives have never lowered their guards in Abuja, and its environs.

“Consequent upon heightened bombardment by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the North West, intelligence had revealed that terrorists/bandits had sought hibernation in a particular North Central state, as some locations in the FCT.

“Since that discovery, special forces of the military, as well as security agencies, were deployed, and the result mind-boggling.

“There are classified information and data of arrest of terrorists in some locations within the FCT general area, and the disruption of their  planned activities, that I cannot avail you of.

“But, one thing is certain, and that is that the joint military, security and intelligence community has vowed that terrorists elements will never be allowed freedom of action in Abuja, and contiguous areas, again”.

Another source, who corroborated the claim, hinted that: “The increased presence of military, and security forces in the city city, especially, is not necessarily about the US security alert, but a confidence-building strategy.

“We want our people to feel and know that they are safe, and can go about their normal, and legitimate everyday activities, without fear of attacks of any sort.

“The refusal to provide information on the massive arrests being made in ongoing covert operations, as well as disruption of Terrorists’ activities, is a deliberate strategy to prevent fear among residents.

“We will not be deterred, and more than ever before, we will continue to isolate, identify and apprehend all criminal elements – be they bandits, terrorists, or kidnappers – in Abuja, and other locations across the country”.

Meanwhile, the Force Headquarters (FHQ) has said: “It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals, who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria”

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, yesterday, said: “I dont think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“We still reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news. We therefore urge residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity.

“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country”.

 

