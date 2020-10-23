News

COVI9-19: Experts harp on research, data analysis, others as critical to PR

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Communication experts and scholars have said that research, data analysis and credible sources of information were critical to information management as well as Public Relations activities.

 

This was disclosed during the Lagos State University (LASU) 14th Virtual Public Lecture, entitled: “COVID-19: The Place of Public Relations in the New Normal.”

 

Setting the tone of the lecture, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun (SAN), who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Elias Wahab, in his keynote address, however, underscored the importance of virile and well-focused Public Relations unit in any organisation, the contributions of the Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) of the university had in the last five years brought about a paradigm shift in the image of the university from the past.

 

In his paper: “Public Relations and the Emerging Trends in the Workplace Post-COVID-19,” the Dean, School of Communication of the institution, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, spoke of the need for paradigm shift in value chain, saying “the coronavirus pandemic will definitely change the way we react to things, and for the new normal, we must learn from the experience gained.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Immigration arrests kidnap, murder suspect in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), Oyo State Command, yesterday arrested a 29-year-old man, Lekan Raheem, over alleged kidnapping and murder of some persons in the state. The state’s NIS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olufemi Adetunji, told journalists at the command’s office in Ibadan that the suspect has been handed over to the state’s Police Command […]
News

Oshiomhole still relevant in Edo –APC officials

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

D espite the recent set back which the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole suffered with the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), officials of the party in his home state say he is still relevant in the politics of the state.   In an interview with Sunday […]
News

JUST IN: PDP loses two Reps to APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The majority party in the House of Representatives, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been gained more members following the defection of two members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ephraim Nwuzi and David Abel, from Rivers and Taraba states respectively, were the two who decided to switch parties. The Speaker of the House, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: