COVI9-19: Experts harp on research, data analysis, others as critical to PR

Communication experts and scholars have said that research, data analysis and credible sources of information were critical to information management as well as Public Relations activities.

This was disclosed during the Lagos State University (LASU) 14th Virtual Public Lecture, entitled: “COVID-19: The Place of Public Relations in the New Normal.”

Setting the tone of the lecture, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun (SAN), who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Elias Wahab, in his keynote address, however, underscored the importance of virile and well-focused Public Relations unit in any organisation, the contributions of the Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) of the university had in the last five years brought about a paradigm shift in the image of the university from the past.

In his paper: “Public Relations and the Emerging Trends in the Workplace Post-COVID-19,” the Dean, School of Communication of the institution, Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, spoke of the need for paradigm shift in value chain, saying “the coronavirus pandemic will definitely change the way we react to things, and for the new normal, we must learn from the experience gained.”

