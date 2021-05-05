COVID-18: Civil Defence flags-off nationwide vaccination

…as CG takes jab

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

In its determination to protect officers and personnel against the dreaded coronavirus virus, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has flagged-off a vaccination exercise expected to cover commands and other formations nationwide.

The Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, performed the flag-off of the nationwide vaccination shortly after taking the jab at the national headquarters of the NSCDC in Abuja on Tuesday.

Specifically, Audi said the vaccination has become imperative, in view of the fact that personnel must be healthy, to discharge their onerous tasks of securing the citizens as well as critical national assets.

Speaking on the experience, the CG said it was “very wonderful”.

He noted that: “I have taken it now for the past 30 minutes, but you can see me standing and talking with you. So, I can tell you no side effects.”

He assured that that in the course of time, the about 50,000 personnel that constitute the corps, will all take the vaccine.

