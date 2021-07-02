COVID-19: 1.2% of African population fully vaccinated

As COVID-19 case numbers in Africa climb faster than all earlier peaks, new and faster spreading variants are fuelling the continent’s surging third wave. This development came as facts emerged showing that just 1.2 per cent of the African population representing only 15 million people are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 cases have increased in Africa for six weeks running and rose by 25 per cent week-on-week to almost 202 000 in the week ending on June 27, reaching nine tenths of the continent’s previous record of 224 000 new cases.

Similarly, deaths rose by 15 per cent across 38 African countries to nearly 3000 in the same period. With case numbers doubling in Africa every three weeks, the Delta variant is spreading to a growing number of countries. It has been reported in 16 countries, including nine with surging cases. It is the most contagious variant yet, an estimated 30 per cent–60 per cent more transmissible than other variants. It is in three of the five countries reporting the highest caseloads for the week ending 27 June. And it is dominant in South Africa, which accounted for more than half of Africa’s cases in the same period.

