COVID-19: $1.3m U.S. hospital donation’ll improve capacity

United States (U.S.) Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard said the COVID-19 hospital donation from the American Government to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) was a testament about the continued partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria.

She made this known On January 22, while commissioning the mobile field hospital, donated to help Nigeria’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The field hospital is located at the Federal Medical Center, in Jabi, Abuja.

The facility includes four fully equipped, negative pressure isolation facilities with the capacity to house up to 40 patients. It also includes an administrative unit, a 160- kw auxiliary generator, and other support equipment such as beds, subfloors, showers, and lavatories. In her remarks during the commissioning ceremony, Leonard, noted that the $1.3 million (USD) field hospital facility was donated by the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense’s U.S. Africa Command, with support from the U.S. CDC, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

It was built in the U.S.A and manufactured by Alaska Structures, and assembled in Abuja by an all-Nigerian team. Ambassador Leonard remarked that “As we celebrate 60 years of U.S.-Nigeria diplomatic relations, and many years of health partnerships, it is deeply satisfying to look back on the many ways we have worked together to improve the health, safety, and security of the Nigerian people.” She then continued that the U. S. Government will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria to achieve these aims and remain committed to helping the country implement effective health efforts and improve its capacity to safely isolate and treat confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Ambassador Leonard further noted that in addition to providing isolation capacity, “Supporting the healthcare workers who are caring for patients at this facility and across the country, is critical to Nigeria’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.” The commissioning ceremony was hosted by Dr. Senator Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

