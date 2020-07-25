COVID-19: 10 die at Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

…as Bayelsa records 21 new cases, total now 326

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday, said that 10 coronavirus patients have so far died at its isolation centre.

The hospital’s Spokesperson, Dr Tayo Hastrup, announced the figure when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, came to donated face masks and hand sanitizers to the hospital in Abuja.

He said that over 80 patients, who earlier tested for COVID-19, had fully recovered while 10 others, with serious underlining illness, had died of the virus.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital management, Hastrup thanked the organisation for the gesture.

He said that the items would be given to the front line health workers at the isolation centre of the hospital.

According to him, the COVID-19 isolation centre of the hospital is functioning well.

A representative of the Grand Lodge, Mr Dayo Pearce, said that the donation was borne out of the organisation’s principle of love.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa has recorded 21 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 32.

Dr Jones Stowe, the Director of Public Health and member of the state COVID-19 Task Force, gave the update in a statement released in Yenagoa on Saturday.

He said that the new cases were announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) during its daily update on the pandemic.

