COVID-19: 10 more deaths as NDDC confirms 463 new cases

While the daily coronavirus infection rate in Nigeria dropped drastically on Tuesday sadly, however, the death toll increased.

In the latest data on the pandemic released late Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there were 463 new cases – a drop of 132 on Monday’s figures; but the number of those who died increased to 10. Only five deaths were confirmed on Monday night.

Lagos still returned the highest figures with 128 while Kwara was second with 92 new cases.

Enugu was third with 39 with Delta and Edo fourth and fifth with 33 and 29 cases respectively.

On a positive note the number of patients discharged went up to 13,792 from the 13,671 announced on Monday.

BREAKDOWN

463 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-128

Kwara-92

Enugu-39

Delta-33

Edo-29

Plateau-28

Kaduna-23

Oyo-15 Ogun-14

Osun-14

FCT-12

Ondo-9

Rivers-9

Abia-8

Bayelsa-5

Ekiti-3

Borno-2

*33,616 confirmed

13,792 discharged

754 deaths

