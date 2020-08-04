COVID-19: 100 defaulters get five-day community service in Osun

Osun State government yesterday commenced the total enforcement of COVID- 19 safety protocols. This was as over 100 violators of the safety protocols were sentenced to community service of various degrees.

The enforcement was in line with the government resolve to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.

The government had on Sunday announced the enforcement of stronger punitive measures to include the deployment of Mobile Courts, imposition of fines on defaulters and more stringent enforcement exercises by the Joint Task Force.

The government said hotels, clubs and bars that flout COVID- 19 safety protocols would be closed and fined N250,000 before they could be reopened while defaulting worship centres shall be closed and fined N100,000 before they could reopen. The Deputy Governor, who doubles as the Chairman, Osun COVID-19 Task Force, Mr. Benedict Alabi, said in a statement that private hospitals caught treating COVID-19 patients would have their establishments shut and the owners’ practising licenses withdrawn.

Early yesterday, members of the enforcement team stormed the popular Olaiya Junction and Old Garage and other strategic locations to enforce the safety protocols and arrest violators.

The Chairman of the enforcement team and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Adebayo Adeleke, said the action was in line with the government’s commitment to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Adeleke, who decried the surge in the number of confirmed cases of the pandemic in the last few weeks, noted that the punitive measures were taken to rescue the state and her citizens from the scourge which had been ravaging the state. Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige, said members of the team were out to put a permanent stop to the violation of COVID-19 safety protocols. She warned residents of the state to always adhere to safety protocols and avoid things that can expose them to the deadly virus.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Francis Isola Omisade, sentenced the first batch of 37 violators to five days community service with an option of N20,000 fine, while the second batch of 19 violators were sentenced to three days community service without an option of fine.

Omisade said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others on the need for them to be lawabiding citizens. In the same vein, Magistrate Modupe Awodele, who presided over the third batch of 52 defaulters, sentenced them to three days community service with an option of N2,000 fine each. Awodele ordered the convicts to render the punishment under the supervision of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Ige.

Like this: Like Loading...