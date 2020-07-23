COVID-19: 102 health workers infected in Nasarawa

No fewer than 102 health workers have been infected with coronaviurs out of the 299 confirmed cases of the disease in in Nasarawa State.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Peter Umaru, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital, said 77 infected healthcare workers are from the public facilities while 25 are from private facilities as at July 22.

He disclosed that among those infected by the virus included himself and the President of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Peter Idoko.

The chairman disclosed further that both himself and the ARD President have recovered.

Commenting on his recovery, Dr Umaru thanked God for saving his life and applauded medical personnel and the management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia for giving him the desired attention during his treatment.

The Chairman admonished frontline workers to always adhere to safety protocols when attending to patients.

