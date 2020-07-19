Top Stories

COVID-19: 11 new deaths as NCDC confirms 556 fresh cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The nation has recorded 11 new deaths even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 556 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday night.
According to the NCDC, Edo State replaced Lagos in first place with 104 new cases while Lagos returned 97.
In all 18 states had some positive results with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) third with 70.
The latest figures means Nigeria’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 36,663, while 15,105 people have been discharged.
Since the first case in the country in March there have now been 789 deaths.
BREAKDOWN
556 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Edo-104
Lagos-97
FCT-70
Benue-66
Oyo-61
Kaduna-38
Plateau-28
Osun-19
Akwa Ibom-14
Rivers-13
Katsina-13
Ondo-13
Ogun-6
Kano-5
Nasarawa-4
Gombe-2
Ekiti-2
Borno-1
*36,663 confirmed
15,105 discharged
789 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria lacks enough manpower to fix testing machines –Source

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

With the expansion of testing sites in the country aimed at increasing testing capacity across all states, the importance of increasing the number and skill of in-country personnel that can urgently repair faulty equipment has been highlighted. A top COVID-19 response team in one of the testing centres in the country – a scientist- made […]
News Top Stories

PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 officers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, which is aimed at fortifying the Force. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1. Presided over by […]
News Top Stories

EFCC chair: Magu goes the way of predecessors

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The ambush on his convoy, the ease with which he was whisked away by security operatives and the speed at which he was ferried to Aso Rock and “arraigned” before a Presidential Investigation Panel, were all indications that the curtain was about to fall on a long drawn drama piece. While Nigerians were still wondering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: