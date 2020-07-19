COVID-19: 11 new deaths as NCDC confirms 556 fresh cases

The nation has recorded 11 new deaths even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 556 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday night.

According to the NCDC, Edo State replaced Lagos in first place with 104 new cases while Lagos returned 97.

In all 18 states had some positive results with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) third with 70.

The latest figures means Nigeria’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 36,663, while 15,105 people have been discharged.

Since the first case in the country in March there have now been 789 deaths.

BREAKDOWN

556 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Edo-104

Lagos-97

FCT-70

Benue-66

Oyo-61

Kaduna-38

Plateau-28

Osun-19

Akwa Ibom-14

Rivers-13

Katsina-13

Ondo-13

Ogun-6

Kano-5

Nasarawa-4

Gombe-2

Ekiti-2

Borno-1

*36,663 confirmed

15,105 discharged

789 deaths

