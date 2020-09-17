COVID-19: 131 new cases takes Nigeria’s infections to 56,735

Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 131 new cases recorded on Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of people who have now been infected stands at 56,735 while 48,092 patients have now been discharged, with 1,093 patients losing their lives to the virus.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Thursday night with 45 cases each, with Kaduna State following with 17 cases.

BREAKDOWN

131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-45

Kaduna-17

Plateau-17

FCT-16

Delta-6

Niger-6

Kwara-5

Oyo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Cross River-2

Ekiti-2

Enugu-2

Osun-2

Sokoto-2

Bauchi-1

Ebonyi-1

Katsina-1

Rivers-1

*56,735 confirmed

48,092 discharged

1,093 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...