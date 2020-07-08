COVID-19: 1,549,463 candidates to write WASSCE 2020 under strict, unfriendly atmosphere, says WAEC boss

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has announced 3rd August and 5th September, 2020 for the conduct of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the new National Office complex in Yaba,

Mr Patrick E. Areghan Head of the Nigeria National office of WAEC

said the examination was earlier scheduled to take place between the 6th of April and 5th of June, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He however warned that these are no normal times as this year’s examination is going to be conducted under a very unfriendly atmosphere and conditions.

“I will like to use this opportunity to advise all schools and candidates to make the best use of the situation in order to turn adversity into success”,he said.

He said there is a novel development in the arrangement in the sense that the examination would be held from Monday through Saturday, in order to be able to achieve the five-week span.

The WAEC boss also warned all schools and candidates to shun any form of examination malpractice adding that lack of preparedness is not an excuse to cheat.

“For the benefit of doubt, standards already set remain sacrosanct. Do not delude yourself by thinking that they will be lowered due to the prevailing circumstances” “Therefore, as usual, you get what you deserve. It will be a double tragedy for any candidate to write the examination under very difficult circumstances and not to have any result”, he said.

Areghan also warned schools and candidates to resist the temptation of patronizing dubious websites that claim or would claim to have examination questions at their disposal.

He said these websites are already strategizing on their evil machinations but added that they are fake and conscienceless destiny destroyers.

“Self-reliance is the sure key to success” he admonished.

According to him, a total of 1,549, 463 candidates have registered for the diet from 19,129 schools out of which 786,421 are males and 763,042 are females.

The head of national office of WAEC also confirmed that the Council has continued to fine tune and perfect all arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the examination adding that they are set to conduct the examination in Nigeria.

“In conducting the examination, we have taken due cognizance of the various measures/protocols rolled out by the Federal and State governments of Nigeria, aimed at checking the spread of the pandemic”

He said WAEC has encapsulated all these measures in a pamphlet which will be circulated to all stakeholders for their necessary guidance.

“For the sake of emphasis, schools must provide wash-hand buckets with running water, soaps, hand sanitizers and thermometer hand-gun to check the temperature of all concerned”

He said all examination functionaries, including the Councils staff on distribution; Supervisors; Invigilators, Inspectors; candidates and school officials will be required to wear face masks, wash and sanitize their hands daily and throughout the duration of the examination.

“Let me assure you and the general public that we shall adhere strictly to social/physical distancing in the examination halls by making sure that candidates sit two metres apart”

He said this means that many more classrooms will be used and many more supervisors and invigilators will be required to conduct the examination.

” This has certainly raised the supervision fee to be paid to supervisors as well as the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff, Supervisors and other examination officials. No doubt, all these measures have financial implications which were not contemplated at the time of drawing up the budget for the conduct of the examination”

WAEC has appealed to the governments at various levels,Multi-National companies, corporate organizations and philanthropic individuals to donate t PPE to the Council so that all examination functionaries are well kitted to avoid the spread of the disease.

“May I also use this medium to escalate our challenge to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and to humbly request for any possible assistance. WAEC has Zonal and Branch Offices all over the Federation. The various state governments can donate the required PPE to the WAEC offices in their states”, he said.

