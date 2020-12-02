Metro & Crime News

COVID-19: 17 corps members test positive in Abia

At least 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for coronavirus.

 

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists. Osuji said the corps members were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Orientation Camp at Umunna in Bende Local Government Area when 17 of them tested positive.

 

He said seven of those who tested positive had been treated and discharged, two in self-isolation while five were at the state Isolation Centre. The commissioner regretted that people were no longer observing the COVID-19 protocol.

 

According to him, people no longer wear face masks while some wear it to cover their chins. Osuji warned that the pandemic was not yet over as “the virus is still ravaging many countries across the world”. He commended the government for being proactive in tackling the pandemic at inception.

 

Osuji further said initially the government was transporting samples of the COVID-19 test to Irua in Edo State, Abakaliki in Ebonyi State and a laboratory centre at Owerri in Imo State, but when it became extremely difficult and expensive, the governor provided all that was needed to establish a molecular lab at Amachara General Hospital, Umuahia and Infectious and Treatment Centre at Aba.

 

The commissioner noted that within the period the state tested up to 10,864 people based on samples collected and out of which 947 tested positive. Osuji added that 925 people had been treated and discharged, 11 patients were now on selfisolation with close monitoring while seven were currently at isolation and treatment centres.

 

The commissioner said the state had established sample  collection centres in the 17 local government areas in the state. Osuji added that Abia State had the highest sample testing centres across South-East and South-South.

 

He said: “In the month of July till date, testing is still ongoing in the entire local government areas. If somebody tests positive, we immediately begin contact tracing from family to where he or she works.

 

That is how we have been able to contain the virus. As I speak, we have almost flattened the curve. This is made possible through the governor’s efforts

