COVID-19: 17 deaths as NCDC confirms 561 new cases

There were 17 deaths from coronavirus announced on Tuesday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 561 new cases of the disease in the country.
Edo State, which only recorded 24 cases on Monday, saw a spike taking its number to 119 to finish second behind Lagos which had 200.
Kaduna placed joint third with the FCT with 52 cases each.
In all 19 states recorded positive tests to take the nation’s total to 25,694 confirmed cases while 9,746 have been discharged.
BREAKDOWN
*561 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-200
Edo-119
Kaduna-52
FCT-52
Niger-32
Ogun-19
Ondo-16
Imo-14
Plateau-11
Abia-8
Oyo-8
Bayelsa-7
Katsina-6
Kano-5
Bauchi-3
Osun-3
Kebbi-3
Borno-2
Jigawa-1
*25,694 confirmed
9,746 discharged
590 deaths

JUST IN: Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Akeredolu in his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, said he got conformation of a positive result for the virus on Tuesday morning. According to him: “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19. “I am asymptomatic and […]
Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as “Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker.” In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that “he has a case to answer.” ReplyReply AllForward DeleteSpam
FAAN main impediment to flights resumption –Investigation

I t was clear that plans that resumption of domestic flights slated for today would not materialize due to the manner airlines and particularly the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) were handling the guidelines handed to them by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). As at today, majority of the airlines are yet to meet the […]

