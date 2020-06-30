COVID-19: 17 deaths as NCDC confirms 561 new cases

There were 17 deaths from coronavirus announced on Tuesday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 561 new cases of the disease in the country.

Edo State, which only recorded 24 cases on Monday, saw a spike taking its number to 119 to finish second behind Lagos which had 200.

Kaduna placed joint third with the FCT with 52 cases each.

In all 19 states recorded positive tests to take the nation’s total to 25,694 confirmed cases while 9,746 have been discharged.

BREAKDOWN

*561 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-200

Edo-119

Kaduna-52

FCT-52

Niger-32

Ogun-19

Ondo-16

Imo-14

Plateau-11

Abia-8

Oyo-8

Bayelsa-7

Katsina-6

Kano-5

Bauchi-3

Osun-3

Kebbi-3

Borno-2

Jigawa-1

*25,694 confirmed

9,746 discharged

590 deaths

