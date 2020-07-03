COVID-19: 18 frontline health workers test positive in Niger

Niger State government has on Friday disclosed that 18 frontline health workers have tested positive to coronavirus.

Making this known, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said while reacting to questions from the members of the State House of Assembly adhoc Committee on COVID-19 taskforce activities that they are among the figures recorded in the state.

Also, Dr. Makunsidi disclosed that the State had spent over N190million on equipment purchased for the treatment and for the containment of the virus across the state.

According to him: “The 18 infected health workers were among the total recorded in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

It would be recalled that the taskforce Committee Chairman, who is also the Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, told the House last week that his Committee has spent N795, 015, 000 on its activities.

Meanwhile, members of the Committee, led by Hon. Maliki Madaki Bosso, questioned the disparity in some of the figures earlier presented by Matane and the document submitted to the House.

The Committee noted that the over N190m expended by Ministry of Health on purchase of equipment is different from the initial figures given by the taskforce which the house required an explanation for.

