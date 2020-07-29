COVID-19: 20 states return positive results as Nigeria records 404 new cases

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), on Wednesday announced 404 new COVID-19 cases spread across more states unlike the previous day.

On Tuesday, although the nation recorded a higher number of cases, 624, it was in just 18 states. However, though the total number of positive results dropped on Wednesday to 404, two more states made the list.

Lagos State still topped the chart with 106 cases and was followed by the FCT, with 54, Rivers (48) and Plateau (40).

However, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now put at 42, 208 cases, with 19,004 having been discharged so far and 873 deaths – a slight increase of di e fatalities.

BREAKDOWN

404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-106

FCT-54

Rivers-48

Plateau-40

Edo-29

Enugu-21

Oyo-20

Kano-18

Ondo-15

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-9

Ekiti-8

Kaduna-6

Cross River-5

Kwara-4

Anambra-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2

Borno-1

*42,208 confirmed

19,004 discharged

873 deaths

