Top Stories

COVID-19: 20 states return positive results as Nigeria records 404 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), on Wednesday announced 404 new COVID-19 cases spread across more states unlike the previous day.
On Tuesday, although the nation recorded a higher number of cases, 624, it was in just 18 states. However, though the total number of positive results dropped on Wednesday to 404, two more states made the list.
Lagos State still topped the chart with 106 cases and was followed by the FCT, with 54, Rivers (48) and Plateau (40).
However, the total number of confirmed  COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now put at 42, 208 cases, with 19,004 having been discharged so far and 873 deaths – a slight increase of di e fatalities.
BREAKDOWN
404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-106
FCT-54
Rivers-48
Plateau-40
Edo-29
Enugu-21
Oyo-20
Kano-18
Ondo-15
Ogun-10
Ebonyi-9
Ekiti-8
Kaduna-6
Cross River-5
Kwara-4
Anambra-3
Delta-3
Imo-2
Nasarawa-2
Borno-1
*42,208 confirmed
19,004 discharged
873 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize- Iyamu in war of words over bloody clash in Benin

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday traded blames over the bloody attacks by suspected political thugs loyal to both camps of the PDP and the opposition APC in Benin City, the state capital.   The groups had clashed in front of […]
Editorial Top Stories

Indigenous coaches should emulate Keshi, Amodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Modern football is very dynamic. Coaches, players and all stakeholders follow the trend by updating their knowledge in the round leather game. We are aware that over the years, the interesting game, which is number one sport in Nigeria, has witnessed many rules and regulation on and off the pitch. Today, there is need to […]
News Top Stories

774,000 job slots: Keyamo adamant, Ngige apologises to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister: I won’t surrender programme Senate: NDE’ll implement recruitment The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, yesterday, vowed that he would never allow the National Assembly to hijack the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme for 774,000 jobs recruitment. This was as the Labour Minister, Senator Chris Ngige, apologised to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: