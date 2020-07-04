Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 200-bed medical facility to support the fight, Says Sylva

Timipre Sylva Minister of State for petroleum has said that the 200-bed medical facility initiated by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company and sited in Bayelsa to cover the South South region was to support the national healthcare delivery facility and strengthen their collective national resolve in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagao during the ground breaking ceremony of the hospital, the minister maintained that the Nigerian oil and gas industry has embarked on an industry-wide collaborative and prevention initiative to combat the pandemic under the leadership of the NNPC.

 

According to him, the three key areas in alignment with the ongoing Federal

 

Government efforts to cut the pandemic through the presidential task force include the provision of medical consumables, deployment of logistics and in-patient support system and the delivery of medical infrastructure, which amounted to 68million dollars (about N28billion).

