Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

COVID-19: 2021 NGE Convention holds

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The planned convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is going ahead despite the new COVID-19 restrictions unveiled by the Nigerian government on Monday. The convention would be held as scheduled in Kano in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The Guild was liaising with the Kano State COVID- 19 committee for preemptive safety measures to safeguard the health of members. Also, the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps had been mobilised to guarantee security of members. Members were assured of adequate security right from he airport to the hotels and the venue of the convention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

VAT: FG rakes in N24.8bn from bank customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…sector’s input rises by 44% The Federal Government realised a total of N24.8 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banks transactions throughout last year, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the sectoral VAT distribution data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this showed that VAT generated from the sector increased by 44 […]
News

Australia-based Nigerian scientist claims coronavirus not cause of global deaths

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Australia-based Nigerian scientist, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has revealed that the novel coronavirus is not the cause of the mass deaths around the globe claiming that the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic does not require any vaccine. Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, the scientist based in Melbourne, said the main cause of the large […]
News

YCE tackles Tinubu on youth recruitment into army, security agencies

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has faulted statement by a former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on the Federal Government to recruit 5million youths into the Army and other security agencies. Tinubu had on Monday, during his 69th birthday celebration called on the government to recruit 50millions of the youths who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica