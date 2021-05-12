COVID-19: 2021 NGE Convention holds

The planned convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is going ahead despite the new COVID-19 restrictions unveiled by the Nigerian government on Monday. The convention would be held as scheduled in Kano in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The Guild was liaising with the Kano State COVID- 19 committee for preemptive safety measures to safeguard the health of members. Also, the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps had been mobilised to guarantee security of members. Members were assured of adequate security right from he airport to the hotels and the venue of the convention.

