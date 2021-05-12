COVID-19: 2021 NGE Convention holds

The planned convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is going ahead despite the new COVID-19 restrictions unveiled by the Nigerian government on Monday. The convention would be held as scheduled in Kano in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The Guild was liaising with the Kano State COVID- 19 committee for preemptive safety measures to safeguard the health of members. Also, the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps had been mobilised to guarantee security of members. Members were assured of adequate security right from he airport to the hotels and the venue of the convention.
Related Articles
VAT: FG rakes in N24.8bn from bank customers
…sector’s input rises by 44% The Federal Government realised a total of N24.8 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banks transactions throughout last year, New Telegraph has learnt. According to the sectoral VAT distribution data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this showed that VAT generated from the sector increased by 44 […]
Australia-based Nigerian scientist claims coronavirus not cause of global deaths
Australia-based Nigerian scientist, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has revealed that the novel coronavirus is not the cause of the mass deaths around the globe claiming that the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic does not require any vaccine. Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, the scientist based in Melbourne, said the main cause of the large […]
YCE tackles Tinubu on youth recruitment into army, security agencies
The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has faulted statement by a former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on the Federal Government to recruit 5million youths into the Army and other security agencies. Tinubu had on Monday, during his 69th birthday celebration called on the government to recruit 50millions of the youths who […]
