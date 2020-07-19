COVID-19: 2,106 confirmed, 1,080 discharged, 22 dead in Oyo – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Sunday declared that the state has recorded 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, while 1,080 who tested negative have been discharged.

While disclosing this on his Twitter handle, the governor said that out of the number, 22 people have so far died.

He wrote: “Sixty-five confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1080.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 30 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan South East (6), Ido (6), Ibadan North (4), Lagelu (4), Oluyole (4), Ibadan South West (3), Egbeda (2) and Ibadan North East (1) local government areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2,106. Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death in the state. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twenty-two.”

He nevertheless advised people in the state to ensure that they observed all COVID-19 protocols so as to slow down the spread of the virus in the state.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water; wear face masks in public places, and maintain proper social distancing,” the governor stressed.