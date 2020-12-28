News

COVID-19: 22 patients in critical condition, survive on oxygen in Abuja

Caleb Onwe Abuja As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ravage the country, no fewer than 22 of the 86 patients currently receiving treatment at the various isolation centres within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are said to be in very critical condition, surviving only on oxygen at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.

 

This was even as frontline workers at the Thisday Dome Isolation Centre continued to groan over the non-payment of their allowances for four months. Confirming the critical condition of the patients,  FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, who toured the centres over the weekend, said apart from the 22 patients on oxygen, reports about the places visited were impressive.

 

Olusade said while noncritical cases were being managed at home, 86 patients were receiving treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) and the Thisday Dome Centres respectively, with a zero case recorded at the Idu Centre.

 

The permanent secretary explained that touring the isolation centres became necessary to ensure that they were adequately operational in view of the resurgence of the pandemic in the nation’s capital with evidence of being deadlier.

 

While he confirmed that FCT Administration was paying attention to the complaints of non-payment of allowances by frontline workers at Thisday Dome Centre, he said the centre was just recently transferred from the Federal Ministry of Health to the FCT Administration.

 

“At Gwagwalada, we have about 42; 46 at Thisday Dome and at Idu, we have zero. Not all of them are on oxygen.

 

“There is no time we will not have the issues of allowance, but as they are arising, we will address them. It is only recently that this centre was transferred to the FCT, and we are making all efforts to address all issues.”

 

The Team Leader at the UATH Gwagwalada, Dr. Yunusa Thairu, who also confirmed that the second wave of the pandemic had some worrisome severe elements, urged the government to provide more oxygen and as well as boost the morale of the frontline workers

