COVID-19: 257,756 vaccinated as Lagos concludes first dose

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

….begins second dose in May

No fewer than 257,756 persons in Lagos State have been vaccinated as the state government announced the conclusion of the first half of phase one COVID-19 vaccination campaign in line with the directive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Among those inoculated in the state were health workers, frontline workers including security agents, ports of entry staff, judiciary, petrol station workers, contingency workers and strategic leaders. The state government also went a step further to vaccinate willing pensioners, people aged 70 and above, teachers and journalists, during the same period. With the record, Lagos was the only state that had inoculated more than 200,000 residents since the exercise commenced on March 12.

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the 257,756 persons inoculated as of April 15, 59,444 (23.1 per cent) were health workers, 109,809 (42.6 per cent) were essential workers and 88,503 (34.3 per cent) were strategic leaders. He said: “Our gender distribution data indicated that we have vaccinated more females than males; with 131,283 females representing 50.9 per cent and 126,473 males representing 49.1 per cent vaccinated as of April 15, 2021. “According to our evaluation report, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Ikeja, Kosofe, Alimosho and Surulere are the top six local government areas with the highest number of persons vaccinated. 28,257 and 25,094 persons were vaccinated in Eti- Osa and Lagos Mainland, respectively.

Our Reporters

