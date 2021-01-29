Metro & Crime

COVID-19 2nd wave: Delta imposes fresh curfew

Worried  by the rising cases of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Delta government, Friday imposed a fresh curfew in the state taking immediate effect as part of measures to check resurgence of the ravaging pandemic.
The state government in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said the curfew would be from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. daily, calling on residents of the state to comply with the restriction in the interest of public health. He said security agencies had been directed to fully enforce the directives
He said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans and residents in the State, that as a result of the rising incidence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently being experienced in the country, the Delta State Government will commence the enforcement of the nationwide COVID-19 curfew imposed by the Federal Government from 10 p.m – 4 a.m daily with effect from Friday, 29th January 2021.
“In view of this, the State Government wishes to reiterate that the guidelines earlier issued on the closure of night clubs across the state still subsists and should be complied with.
“In the same vein, the government wishes to restate the standard COVID-19 protocols for the guidance of all and these include:
“Wearing of face masks in public places; avoiding crowded places; physical distancing; regular handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
“Deltans, residents and owners/operators of public places and establishments are strongly advised to comply with these directives as there shall be strict enforcement by security agencies in line with the Federal Government Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into effect by the President Muhammadu Buhari on 26th January 2021.”

