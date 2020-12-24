COVID-19 2nd wave: Govs impose restrictions

Forty-eight hours after the Federal Government imposed multiple restrictions on social activities across Nigeria over the next five weeks, some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have announced similar measures to reduce human contact and curtail the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus (COVID- 19) in their respective domains.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has shut down all night clubs, public recreational facilities and events centres for the next five weeks.

Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, who announced the measures after an emergency COVID-19 meeting, yesterday, noted that the actions was part of efforts to contain the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in the territory.

The minister explained that the decision was in line with the advisory issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19. He stated that all restaurants, except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins are to remain closed.

He said: “All informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events etc., in the FCT are restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“Facilities for religious events are restricted to less than 50% of capacity of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene are to be strictly enforced.”

According to him, the enforcement team would be visiting all public places like markets, churches, mosque and malls to ensure compliance with all the health protocols. In Kwara, the state government has announced a partial lockdown between 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily till further notice.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Raji Razaq, told newsmen in Ilorin, that the lockdown became necessary following the second wave of the COVID19 and the need to manage it effectively by curtailing its spread.

According to Razaq, the government has mandated appropriate use of face masks in public places and banned concerts, carnivals and night clubbing, until further notice. The commissioner said that only 50 people would be allowed at worship centres at any given time in order to ensure physical distancing.

He also emphasised the need to adhere strictly to the protocol of “no face mask, no entry” at all public places. According to him, civil servants are to work from their homes, except those who are on essential duties, especially in the health sector.

In Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi also imposed fresh restrictions to safeguard public health in the state. Fayemi, who reeled out new guidelines to curb the second wave of COVID-19 in a state broadcast on Wednesday evening, said the steps became necessary to ensure that the situation does not snowball out of control.

Affected by the latest restrictions are worship centres which have been directed to return to one service on worship days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday at half of the sitting capacity of the worship centre.

The governor directed that schools in the state will remain closed till January 18, while vigils, partying and clubbing are suspended till further notice. Fayemi directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home till January 18 when they would be directed on when to resume at their desks.

According to him, protocols regarding wedding and burial ceremonies remain in force, directing that there should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be at the graveside only. Supermarkets, event centres, hotels and bar owners, he added, are to strictly ensure that social distancing measures are put in place and followed accordingly.

The governor said only half of the full sitting capacity of a facility can participate in any ceremony/ programme at any point and such activities should not exceed 8p.m.

“To ensure that things do not snowball out of control, we have given strict instructions to the taskforce and law enforcement agents to begin aggressive compliance enforcement activities in public places, including worship centres, event centres, markets, supermarkets, bars and hotels.

Government will not hesitate to close down any facility indefinitely and prosecute operators of any public places flouting the protocols,” he said.

In Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in a broadcast yesterday, announced the reintroduction of restrictions and reactivation of disease surveillance and management protocols, including public health and safety guidelines to fortify the state government’s efforts at flattening the curve of the second wave of the virus.

According to the governor, all schools in the state will remain shut until January 18. He said: “The government has decided to reintroduce the following measures in Edo State to limit the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, particularly during this holiday period: Wearing of face mask is mandatory in public places; there should be drastic reduction in num ber of people attending religious, political and social gatherings in one place; people are advised not to patronize or enter any public facility without hand wash station, provided with soap and running water; make use of hand sanitizers and observe adequate hand hygiene.”

In Ondo, the state government has cancelled cross-over vigils across the state. The state government also disclosed that the resumption of pupils and students in primary and secondary schools had been postponed from January 4 to January 18, 2021.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus and Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said no church service organised in respect of the New Year celebration must exceed 10p.m. until further notice. “Vigils are still strictly forbidden on any day until further notice.

Churches and other religious services must operate at 50% capacity and adhere to all measures that we have put in place for prevention. The same goes for event centres, they must comply with these principles. Our people must celebrate responsibly and celebrate

safely,” he said. Fatusi added that markets shall continue operations, but with heightened enforcement of COVID-19 precautionary measures while night clubs and relaxation spots must not operate beyond 10p.m.

He said that an effective mechanism would be put in place for the total enforcement of the law in the state. In Ogun, Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the suspension of street carnivals, crowded crossover night services, parties and similar gatherings in the state.

The governor also directed all civil servants and other government workers in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year holiday from Thursday, December 24.

The governor directed that all schools in the state are to remain closed until January 18, 2021, while all bars, nightclubs, and event centres, recreational centres in the state have also been closed down indefinitely.

The governor further directed that all markets are to open strictly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, while people must maintain social distancing and observe all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face masks, provision of hand sanitizer and/or hand-washing equipment at every strategic point within their malls, shops and business premises.

Abiodun further directed that religious and worship centres should not exceed 50 per cent of their capacity and all services must also be in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

In Plateau, the government has banned all cultural festivals during Christmas and New Year celebrations, as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state. Governor Simon Lalong announced this at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting on security and COVID-19 held yesterday in Jos.

The governor was represented at the meeting by Prof. Danladi Atu, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinator of the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19. Lalong said the decision to ban cultural festivals was to ensure strict compliance with the safety protocols, particularly the social distancing.

He also urged worship centres to comply with the social distancing directives of 50 persons per gathering.

“All public gatherings, including places of worship, should cut down attendance to 50 per cent of their capacity.

“All cultural festivals are banned and use of face masks will be enforced in all public places, while social distancing, hand washing and other protocols are adhered to. “All recreational centres are hereby closed until further notice,” he said

