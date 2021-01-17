COVID-19 2nd wave: Halt NIN registration over rising infections, NMA tells FG

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch has called on the Federal Government to reconsider halting its earlier directive to Nigerians to register for the National Identity Number (NIN) for linking it with their telephone lines to avoid being cut off from various telecommunication networks.

Making the call in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Telegraph yesterday, the Chairman, NMA, Lagos State Branch, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan said if there are activities encouraging large gathering of people, such things should be put on hold so as to pave the way for Nigerians to adhere strictly to non-pharmaceutical protocols that could curb coronavirus infections.

The state NMA Chairman lamented that members of NMA were the ones that were more exposed to the coronavirus pandemic. “We keep saying it is our members that are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. We are more at risk to some of these things that go on. Hence, it is imperative that we should advocate for a halt to the NIN registration for now.”

Quoting earlier remarks of the National President of NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, Adenekan said, “There is nothing urgent in the NIN registration that it must happen by force.

“We believe that while the government is working to make sure there are no large gatherings, the same government should not be the one asking people to engage in activities that warrant large gatherings of people, considering that the number of people that have not registered for NIN are many.”

Speaking further, Adenekan said: “Although, I am aware that the government has increased the number of registration centres to 200 nationwide, we are still asking: what is the urgency in this NIN registration?

“It is this same government that is asking people (civil servants) from Level 14 and below to stay at home and work without going to their various offices that does not see why it shouldn’t encourage people to gather for the purpose of NIN registration.

He added: “Even if the government creates one million extra NIN registration centres, the government should be the one advocating for less crowd gathering, because there will still be large gathering at those centres.” The desperation of Nigerians to beat the January 19 deadline to incorporate their NIN with their SIM cards means they have virtually jettisoned the stipulated safety measures and guidelines put in place to break the spread of the virus.

The operators of the enrolment centres scattered across the country are evidently overwhelmed by the mammoth crowds that daily throng the enrolment centres causing a total loss of control in the enforcement of COVID- 19 safety guidelines.

In fact an outbreak of COVID- 19 amongst National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials prompted them to go on strike in protest against poor allowances and working conditions, which included the lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs).

However, the strike was suspended after a meeting with representatives of the Federal Government where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed. But investigations by Sunday Telegraph found out that nothing has really changed at the centres.

For instance when our correspondent visited some of the centres in Imo State on Friday, including the NIMC state headquarter along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, it was evident that most residents waiting in the crowd to be enrolled were not wearing facemasks and showed little or no caution or concern over the risk of contracting the virus.

At the state office of the NIMC, residents arrived as early as 6.30am and scrambled to buy registration form at the cost of N50 and then those who are in a hurry will pay between N2000 and N3000 so that they can be registered ahead of others.

It appears like a big market square with people doing brisk businesses at the Commission. One of the people we spoke to and who craved anonymity told our correspondent that the exercise was clearly disorderly, poorly supervised, medically hazardous and exploitative.

“I came to this place around 6:30am and paid N3000 to an official to hasten the NIN process for me for which no receipt was given. But this is 1pm and I still have not gotten it. Now they are telling me they have network issues and will give me my NIN next week Monday,” he complained.

Another resident of the state and a church leader, Reverend Chigozie Nwaka, who spoke to our correspondent, after a failed effort to enrol at the Garden Park Enrolment Centre, regretted that the process was inflicting pain on the people and evidently not working.

He said: “I came to Owerri in search of an NIMC registration centre because that of Njaba LGA Secretariat where I come from is not functioning. All the centres in Owerri are dangerously crowded for obvious reasons.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians including myself have to be put through this pain just to register for NIN. I have been captured for the same information I am expected to submit more than three times in this country. I have my first National ID card which was cancelled. I have my voters’ card. I have my international passport. I have my National Driver’s License. I have my BVN. I registered my SIM cards.

“All these involved the so-called capturing. Are they saying that these data cannot be linked together such that I can get verified through linking my BVN and my phone number(s)? If these data are disjointed, something is wrong with our system. I am not against the NIN registration, and its linking to SIM cards. What I am saying is that we can make it easier and less tedious for the people.

If provision is made through ICT, I can go to the portal, supply my data, and input the numbers on my PVC, national ID, driver’s license, passport, BVN and SIM cards. “If the system cross-checks the information and finds them the same, the system should generate my NIN which I can go and print.

Then, I can do an update by linking the generated number to my SIM cards. If my information is not the same, then I should be directed to a centre for remedy. This would ease the process and help the people.”

Nwaka noted that he had been to Garden Park Owerri, one of the NIMC registration points twice to be registered all to no avail. In Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the majority of those trying to meet the Federal Government’s deadline have fully come to terms with the fact that they must part with their cash to stand a chance of being registered.

What constitutes a problem to them, however, is the amount they have to pay for it. For those that are desperate to get registered, it is somewhat difficult to differentiate the particular payment amount that could guarantee an express service whereby one gets registered the same day and gets the number and the card

At NIMC’s main office along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, the least amount for NIN is N5000; sum staffers of the agency collect boldly without any fear of being penalised for contradicting the Federal Government which says it is free. Many who refused the express service had to wait outside the gate after being denied entry by the security guards because they were not given appointment to come.

At the entrance, applicants for new NINs will first write their names, after which the staff will then give them a date for registration. But those that want it urgently will be taken inside by security personnel for the payment of N5000 to be made.

Those that were given appointment and were able to register are to collect the black and white for free. But those that demand the colour print after going through the normal process of registration are made to pay the sum of N2000. A lady who narrated her experience in trying to get the NIN lamented that late last year, she was asked to pay the sum of N2000, but refused to part with her money because it was supposed to be free.

The lady, who simply identified herself as Mabel, added: “I have resigned to fate as far as the registration of national ID card is concerned. If the government wants to cancel my line, so be it. I am a single mother of three doing a teaching job that I barely survive with the salary.”

It is not only at the NINC office that those desperate to get the national ID card are being forced to spend money unnecessarily. At Mile 1, just beside the police station, a business centre, cum NIN registration office, people also pay a non-negotiable flat rate of N5000 before the process of registration begins.

This situation is the same in Lagos, when Sunday Telegraph visited the NIMC Centre at Alausa on Friday, there were over 500 people at the entrance gate struggling to gain access to the office. Speaking with our correspondent, Mr Shola Adesegun, a trader, wondered why the whole process cannot be done via technology.

He said process would have been properly managed if the government had embrace technology by allowing people to register in their comfort zones.

He said: “I’m tired. I have been here since 7am; I ought to have been home by now. It appears the officials have people they are calling and registering.” Also speaking, Mrs Ngozi James also lamented her experiences in the process of getting registered.

According to her: “They keep telling me to come back. I was here three weeks ago. Today, I am still here. I have not been able to get through my registration. We keep standing outside the gate as we can’t gain entrance into the premises. Why does the Federal Government enjoy making life difficult for us?”

Asked if she was not afraid of contracting coronavirus in view of the rate people were ignoring safety protocols, she said: “What should we do? The same government said we come out for this!”

