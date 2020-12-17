COVID-19 2nd wave: Niger directs Civil Servants to stay home

As part of plans to avert the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Niger State government has directed all civil servants to stay at home from Monday, December 21.

In a statement signed by the Head of Service Salamatu Abubakar on Thursday, workers are to stay at home till further notice.

It will be recalled that, Governor Abubakar Bello on November 9, 2020 announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, but recovered on November 16.

Findings have it that, the directive is as a result of the increased number of cases in recent times.

The directive, however, excludes workers on essential services.

Niger State has recorded 302 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths.

