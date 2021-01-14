COVID-19 2nd wave: NMA cautions doctors, health workers on safety measures to curb infections

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has cautioned its members in Lagos State and all frontline health care workers to be more safety conscious during COVID-19 second wave so as to reduce the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths.

In a statement from Lagos NMA signed by its Chairman, Dr. Adenekan Adetunji and Dr. Ime Okon, who is Secretary of the association, the NMA in Lagos also urged all health staff to adhere very strictly to Non-pharmaceutical Intervention (NPI) guidelines and other preventive protocols recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, they emphasised the need for medical doctors and other health workers to have a very high index of suspicion in the course of discharging their duties and when in other public space during this unpredictable second wave in Lagos State.

The association issued the statement following the increased rate of infections, morbidity and deaths of Lagos NMA members and other health workers, arising from the COVID-19 second wave.

It commiserated with the families of Lagos NMA members who have succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19 disease at this precarious time.

The duo said: “Consider everyone as a suspected COVID-19 case, and ensure universal precautions always.”

Similarly, they recommended that doctors and health workers should ensure basic COVID-19 Infection Prevention Control (IPC) guide as they carry out their routine duties: “Wear your face mask at all times in public spaces; avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unclean hands; wash your hands regularly under running water with liquid soap/or sanitise with alcohol based sanitiser for at least 20 seconds; and use your PPEs correctly at all times in the line of duty.”

